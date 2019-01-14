Graphic: Tercius Bufete

There’s no such thing as too much storage, but this... this 512GB microSDXC card from PNY may be overkill for most people. If you’re a dedicated Nintendo Switch user with a lot of games and plan on buying a whole lot more, this could be a solid $200 investment.

You’ll be able to fit a ton of games, movies and music with more than half of a terabyte of storage. And this $200 price may seem steep, but it’s $100 off the regular price and the best we’ve ever seen on this particular unit. If you end up buying this one, I applaud your commitment to storage.