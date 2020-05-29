Make The Best Smoothies of Your Life With This Ninja Blender

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Ninja Professional Blender | $100 | Amazon
Who doesn’t love a good smoothie? Packed with fresh fruits and vitamins, it’s a healthy drink you can sip on all day, especially when it’s hot and humid. The Ninja Professional Blender is a decent $99, and can hold about 72 oz of liquid. If you’re not into smoothies, the blades can puree and blend any kind of gravies or whatever else you might need to be the best chef, because it’s YOUR kitchen and it is what you make it. I’d hop on this deal before it’s gone.
