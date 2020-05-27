It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Make the Best Chicken Noodle Soup Ever in Le Creuset's 10qt Stock Pots, Now $88

Quentyn Kennemer
Le Creuset 10qt Stockpot | $88 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Le Creuset 10qt Stockpot | $88 | Amazon

I love Campbell’s as much as the next guy, but you haven’t had chicken noodle soup until you’ve had it from stock. Chuck the chicken inside Le Creuset’s 10qt stock pot and prepare for a delightful party on your taste buds. These come in an assortment of colors—the fire orange is catching my eye pretty hard right now—and they’re only $88.

