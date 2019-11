The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Instant Pot isn’t just the fastest rice cooker you’ll ever own. Or a magical appliance that can turn frozen-solid chicken breasts into an edible meal in like 15 minutes. It’s also going to be your favorite Thanksgiving dinner assistant.



These Are the Best Rice Cookers There were a ton of nominations in this week’s hunt for the best rice cooker, but two stood out… Read more

Advertisement

This attractive new red model is marked down to $60 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, which is down from the usual $100, and an all-time low.