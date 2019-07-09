Photo: Amazon

PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Cat and Dog Water Fountain | $36 | Amazon

Does your pet like that fresh, crisp water? If your dog or cat refuses to drink water that has been sitting in the same dish, unmoving for 12 hours, we feel you. You really should change their water more often, and now you don’t have to do do that manually. You can get the PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Cat and Dog Water Fountain for $36 (about $12 off) on Amazon. It can hold 1.3 gallons of water and has a carbon water filter that removes bad tastes or odors. Your cat will never actually say thank you for this, but they’ll become obsessed with the waterfall feature.