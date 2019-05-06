Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, which means there isn’t a ton of time left to shop. If you’ve been stumped on what to get your mom, picture frames are always nice, but a little boring. Why not buy her a digital frame, so she doesn’t have to choose which child to showcase in her new frame.



The Nixplay Seed Digital Wifi Photo Frame has 10 GB of online storage and is currently about $45 off its regular price on Amazon. The frame is easy for kids to set up for their parents because you can share photos right from your phone to the frame with the Nixplay app for iOS or Android. So, if your mom calls you to ask you how to change the pictures for the 20th time, you can just do it for her.