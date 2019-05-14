Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Doing your laundry is annoying and time-consuming, but inevitable. Even if you put it off for two weeks, your clothes are still dirty and need to be washed. Laundry requires more than just detergent. If you don’t want your clothes to be scratchy and stuck together, then you need dryer sheets. You can get 120 Downy April Fresh Fabric Softner Dryer Sheets for just $6 right now if you clip the $2 coupon on Amazon.