Make Sure your Food is Cooked with Discount Meat Thermometers

Elizabeth Henges
Buy More Save More Sale | Up to 20% off | Thermoworks
Graphic: Thermoworks
Buy More Save More Sale | Up to 20% off | Thermoworks

Look, I’m not a bad cook. I’m not good either... but I’m not bad. It’s just, somehow my food seems to always end up undercooked, and as much as I lie to myself that it’s “just the way I like it”, that just doesn’t cut it when it comes to undercooked meat. Thankfully, Thermoworks is having a sale on their meat thermometers and other items, so I can stop playing Russian Roulette with the chicken breast I cooked.

This sale is a little special—the more you buy, the higher your discount is. So if you’re hopelessly bad at figuring out when food is done like me, you might just want the Classic Thermapen, which is $71 with the 10% off discount. If you’re looking for something more fancy, though, you can grab the Signals 4-Channel BBQ Alarm Thermometer at the full 20% discount, which brings it down to $183. The Signals thermometer even has a smartphone app, so you’ll know precisely when your food is properly barbecued. Needless to say, it’s one of the fanciest.

