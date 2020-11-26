It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Make Sure Your Devices are Fully Charged with the mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBlack Friday DealsBlack FridayHoliday 2020
57
Save
mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad | $69 | Amazon
mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad | $69 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad | $69 | Amazon

We’ve all been in that situation where we wake up the following day and at least one of our devices is showing that red battery indicator in the corner.

Advertisement

It may be because there aren’t enough plugs to the bedside, or we’ve just forgotten to plug one device in. With a wireless charging pad such as this one from mophie, it solves all these bugbears.

Advertisement

As long as your device supports Qi wireless charging, you simply place the device down at the mophie Wireless Mat until the ‘charging’ notification appears.

There’s also a place for your Apple Watch if you have one, so as this mat is 51% off for Black Friday, it’s a great opportunity to make sure that you can have up to three of your devices fully charged for the next day.

G/O Media may get a commission
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Daryl Baxter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sharpen Your Finest Axe, Because Assassin's Creed Valhalla is Now $50

Is Apple's New iPad Magic Keyboard Worth the $300 Investment?

Sunday's Best Deals: Smart Home Products, At-Home DNA Ancestry Kits, Oral-B Guide Smart Toothbrush, Crest Whitestrips, Motorola Razr 5G, Baby Yoda AirPods Case, Office Supplies, and More

Bah Humbug, The Dog Peed On My Christmas Tree Skirt