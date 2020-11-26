Make Sure Your Devices are Fully Charged with the mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad

mophie 3 in 1 Wireless Charge Pad $69 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

We’ve all been in that situation where we wake up the following day and at least one of our devices is showing that red battery indicator in the corner.

It may be because there aren’t enough plugs to the bedside, or we’ve just forgotten to plug one device in. With a wireless charging pad such as this one from mophie, it solves all these bugbears.

As long as your device supports Qi wireless charging, you simply place the device down at the mophie Wireless Mat until the ‘charging’ notification appears.

There’s also a place for your Apple Watch if you have one, so as this mat is 51% off for Black Friday, it’s a great opportunity to make sure that you can have up to three of your devices fully charged for the next day.