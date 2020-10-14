It’s Prime Day!
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Make Sure the Moment is Picture Perfect with the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 at 17% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Kinja Deals
Kinja Deals
DJI Osmo Mobile 3 | $99 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Sometimes it can be difficult to capture the moment with the correct framing, or even when capturing video, you could lose the subject as they are out of the frame.

But with the Osmo Mobile 3, it’s a compact holder that can reduce any shaky video, and stabilise any photos taken. Even in these 2020 times, recording video for a Vlog can be created with much more ease and control with the Osmo.

Daryl Baxter

