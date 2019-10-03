It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Make Stubbed Toes a Thing of the Past With These Stick-Anywhere Night Lights

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.7K
1
Save
Eufy Lumi 3-Pack Motion-Sensing Night Lights | $12 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Eufy Lumi 3-Pack Motion-Sensing Night Lights | $12 | Amazon

Anker makes night lights, and they don’t even have to be plugged into a wall. You just stick them anywhere, and they turn on when it’s a) dark enough and b) when they detect motion. This week on Amazon, you can get three of them for $12, down from the usual $15.

Advertisement

Just note that they run for up to a year on three AAA batteries each (not included), so you’ll want to pick up some rechargeables.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Stock Up on Milano Cookies Because They Are So, So Tasty (And Cheap Right Now)
Give the Gift Of Ghost Paper's Embossed Line Notebooks For 20% Off [Exclusive]
Add Two More Pairs of Athletic Shorts To Your Pile For $14

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts