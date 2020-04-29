It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Make Stay-At-Home Parenting a Bit Easier With $20 off This Eufy Baby Monitor

Jordan McMahon
Eufy Baby Monitor | $80 | Amazon
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Eufy Baby Monitor | $80 | Amazon

Working from home isn’t always an easy adjustment. That’s especially true if you’ve suddenly found yourself having to keep an eye on your kids while you feign attention on your third Zoom meeting of the day. It’s not a substitute for good parenting, and you still need to be diligent, but this Eufy Baby Monitor can make it a little easier to let your little one rest while you’re wrapping up your call, and it’s down to $80 on Amazon right now.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

