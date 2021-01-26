Make Shoveling Snow Easier With an Electric Snowblower, Only $98

Reyleo Electric Snow Blower ZK35YDAA Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Reyleo Electric Snow Blower | $98 | Amazon | Promo code ZK35YDAA



Winter sucks, and shoveling snow is even worse. Work smarter, not harder with this Reyleo Electric Snow Blower that’s able to move 2200 RPM. That’s a lot of snow to move, and at $98 with the promo code ZK35YDAA, it’s basically a steal. It’s also made with rubber-tipped augers that can cut pretty decently into ice, and a 180-degree directional chute that is able to throw snow up to 26 feet away. It’s time to grab one of these before they’re gone.