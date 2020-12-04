It's all consuming.
Make Screen Time Both Fun and Educational with Osmo Tablet Learning Kits, Now Up to 44% off

Andrew Hayward
Deals
Image: Andrew Hayward
It can be very difficult to minimize screen time for kids right now, so why not try to maximize the educational value of some of that time? That’s where Osmo’s tablet-based learning kits come in handy, with interactive experiences that blend physical elements with digital play and deliver both fun and learning at the same time.

The Osmo Genius Starter Kit, for example, uses little puzzle pieces and number and letter tiles that let kits problem-solve their way through games, while the Creative Starter Kit includes a white board and drawing challenges. Osmo makes kits for the iPad and Amazon’s Fire Tablets, and right now Amazon has a wide array of kits for both for up to 44% off the list price.

