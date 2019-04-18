Photo: Amazon

Of all the menial tasks that go into a home improvement project, sanding wood is at once the most menial, and the most physically taxing. It’ll have you thinking, “splinters in my butt aren’t that bad, right?” Unless, of course, you have the help of a power tool.



This $18 detail sander from Tacklife (with promo code F753X5AE) can spin and adjust to get into tight spaces, and even has a built-in dust collector to keep some of that wood out of your lungs.