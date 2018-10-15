Photo: Amazon

Anova’s older sous-vide cookers go on sale with some regularity, but until today, we hadn’t seen a deal on the company’s newer, significantly smaller Nano circulator.

At 750W, it’s nearly as powerful as the old models, and still includes Bluetooth (but sadly not Wi-Fi), but it’ll take up a lot less space in your kitchen cabinets.In fact, this one can fit inside most drawers. Get it for $79 on Amazon right now, down from the usual $99.

Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

