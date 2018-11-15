Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you have Spielberg-sized filmmaker aspirations, but phone-sized camera equipment, consider investing in this reasonably priced YI Phone Gimbal. It automatically stabilizes pretty much any smartphone, so shaky footage is a thing of the past, and you can connect it to your phone via bluetooth for seamless stopping and starting. Plus, it operates on three axes, and offers 360-degree panning, so you’ll get the whole picture at every shoot. The gimbal costs $80 with promo code RM829X7Q, but can you really put a price on the magic of cinema? Get yours before this blockbuster sells out. Aaaand action!