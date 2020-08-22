It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Make Popcorn The Way You Want and Without Oil For Just $19

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
91
Save
Hot Air Popcorn Popper | $19 | Amazon | Use code GJ69M5AL
Hot Air Popcorn Popper | $19 | Amazon | Use code GJ69M5AL
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Hot Air Popcorn Popper | $19 | Amazon | Use code GJ69M5AL

Popcorn can, theoretically, be a low calorie treat that you can enjoy without wrecking your goals or macros. But... well, the way most of us make popcorn, with tons of butter and oil, isn’t quite it, chief. On top of that, microwave bags can be a pain to deal with—my bags always end up as half kernels yet somehow still on the verge of burning, and everyone knows that the smell of burnt popcorn is one hell of a bad kitchen smell that lingers until the end of time. So stop dealing with all that extra stuff and pick up this hot air popcorn popper instead. With it, you’ll get a reasonable portion of popcorn without the need of oil, and it’ll be cooked right every time. By using the code GJ69M5AL at checkout, this baby is a low low $19!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Hey, Ring Fit Adventure is in Stock at Amazon, and $10 off to Boot

Aukey's Svelte Basix Pro Power Bank Wirelessly Charges My Finicky Phone on the Go

Friday's Deals of the Day: Samsung microSD Cards, Nintendo Switch Digital Game Codes, BlendTec Blender, Uniqlo Summer Sale, Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies, and More

Love Retro Gaming? Woot's Video Game Blowout Can Help You Fill Holes in Your Collection