Photo: Amazon

The trick to crispy pizza crusts is a hot oven. Like, 700 or 800 degrees; hotter than any conventional oven in your kitchen could ever reach. Failing that, a good pizza steel can get you most of the way there at less insane temperatures.



This highly rated model from Fox Run is made from carbon steel, and includes holes along the bottom to encourage air circulation. It basically always sells for $15.45, but today on Amazon, it’s down under $14.