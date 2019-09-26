Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Chef’n FreshForce Potato Ricer Press | $20 | Amazon

While I’ll always have a special place in my heart for lumpy mashed potatoes, this $20 Chef’n FreshForce Potato Ricer Press can elevate your mash to another level. I mean, there’s nothing better than a simply made mound of mash, with butter, cream and garlic—and for $20, you can make it perfectly every time.

Advertisement

Not for nothing, but we’re getting close to Thanksgiving. And wouldn’t it be nice if you could get a few practice rounds in? This is the lowest price we’ve seen on it this year, and it’s a worthwhile investment.

Just send some over to me... for research purposes.

