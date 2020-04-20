Make Perfect Panini With 17% off Cuisinart's Best Griddler

Cuisinart Elite Griddler GR-300WSP1 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Cuisinart Elite Griddler GR-300WSP1 | $140 | Amazon

Most griddles do the same thing: they heat your food evenly across a big surface area, and some look like a printing press, but it’s not newspaper you’ll be stamping down. This Cuisinart Elite Griddler is perhaps the best you can find for the job, and with a 17% discount, your total to own one is $140.

Why is this one so good? Unlike many cheaper models, the Elite tosses its heating elements directly within each reversible plate, giving you consistent heating on both sides. This particular model also has dual temperature zones, so you can have two different things going at once if they require different cooking temperatures, and with 240 square inches of a grilling surface to work with, that’s totally doable. Whether you’re making a quick grilled cheese or searing a juicy steak, the Cuisinart Elite Griddler could change the way you cook everything.

