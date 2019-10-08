Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sun Joe 24V Cordless Paint Sprayer | $125 | Daily Steals

Painting is miserable no matter how you do it, but for larger jobs, using a cordless, battery-powered sprayer might be your least agonizing option.



Advertisement

This 24V Sun Joe sprayer runs for 20 minutes on a charge, features three adjustable spray patterns, and while it costs $169 on Amazon, you can get it for $125 from Daily Steals today with promo code KJPJOE. And no, just because this makes painting easier doesn’t mean that you can enlist your friends for 10 hours of labor in exchange for pizza.