Make Movie Night Epic With Anker's Nebula Apollo Projector, Now $80 Off

Anker Nebula Apollo Portable Projector | $320 | Amazon

Whether a full projector installation is out of the question or you’re looking to get more creative with your screening locations, the Anker Nebula Apollo turns any space with a big wall into a kickass theater. Through March 15, you can add it to your viewing arsenal for $320, an $80 discount.

Advertisement

With the Nebula Apollo, you can watch movies from any connected USB, HDMI, or wireless device on any surface up to 100 inches, whether that’s a deployable projector screen or the broad side of your house. Onboard touch controls help you control the reel, but you can just as well use the smartphone app, and with its Android-based software, you can even download entertainment apps like Netflix and Hulu directly.

Its 4-hour battery life offers enough juice to power through even the lengthiest of flicks. The only thing your local theater has on you now is the popcorn, but you can stick it to them there, too. Take that, overpriced concessions!