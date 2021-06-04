Make Me Cry in Mortal Kombat with the Razer Fightpad for PS4, PS5 On Sale for $60

Razer Fight pad Controller (PS4/PS5) Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Razer Fight pad Controller (PS4/PS5) | $60 | Amazon

I love Mortal Kombat. I just wish I was any good at it. Guides online are telling me to practice..? No no I just want to be good, not ge t good. Alas, you will have an easy time kicking my ass as I try to spam uppercut. But now, you’ll have an even easier time doing so with this fighting game controller from Razer which is 40% off on Amazon. This thing has an 8-way d-pad for more precise inputs and features additional face buttons for block and throw. The design accommodates both the standard way to hold a controller as well as the ever infamous “claw” grip. You’re going to be effortlessly executing both combos and my dazed body when you rip my spine out by punching in the fatality button inputs with ease.