Graphic: Shep McAllister

I do not have kids, but my friends who do tell me that making slime is a big deal these days, and that it requires a lot of glue. Well, lucky you, you can get a gallon of it for $9 today after a 20% discount at checkout for Prime members. You’re welcome/I’m sorry.