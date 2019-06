Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bugs and mosquitoes are undefeated in the summer, but you can at least make yourself a difficult target with this discounted OFF! Deep Woods value pack. $9 gets you two bottles of 25% deet spray, down from the usual $10-$11.



You can also get extra savings if you use Subscribe & Save, and just cancel after your first delivery if you don’t need any more.