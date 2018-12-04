Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Far too many days begin without waffles. Tragic? Yes, but that’s a problem easily solved. Right now, you can pick up a Krups GQ502D Waffle Maker for $31 on Amazon. That’s the best price we’ve seen all year.

“We need to remember what’s important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn’t matter, but work is third.” - Leslie Knope

I mean, what’s a few measly dollars when you can enjoy crispy, fluffy waffles right now? I mean, this model has removable die-cast plates you can stick in the dishwasher. What convenience!