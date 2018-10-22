As they say, when it rains, it pours. That sentiment can also be applied to Alice + Whittles rain boots: When they go on sale, they really go on sale. The “Classic Olive + Black” and “Minimalist Navy” iterations of their quintessential, functional-yet-chic ankle boots are available right now for just $65 plus free shipping — that’s 59% off their original price of $160 — through October 26. Now, don’t rain on your own parade; get these limited edition pairs ASAP, or risk being hung out to dry.
