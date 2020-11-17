It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Make It Feel a Little More Festive in Your Socially Distant Home With This Lighted Mixed Pine Tree, Now 71% Off

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMacy's DealsBlack Friday Deals
647
Save
6.5 Ft. Mixed Pine Tree With Clear Lights | $100 | Macy’s
6.5 Ft. Mixed Pine Tree With Clear Lights | $100 | Macy’s
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

6.5 Ft. Mixed Pine Tree With Clear Lights | $100 | Macy’s

I have a friend that as soon as November 1 hits her tree is up. And this year she told me it’s the one thing she’s been looking forward to and has kind of helped her cope with not being able to see her family. That’s deep. There’s no shame in finding comfort in things like this and if a big ole pine tree is going to bring you joy you might as well buy one that’s deeply discounted. This 6.5 ft. mixed pine tree with clear lights is 71% off and needs a good home.

Advertisement

With the lights already on it, half the work is done. I used to have to put a version of this tree up for my mom when would visit. Once you figure out where all the connections are for lighting it’s quite a sight to behold. There are 400 pre-strung lights on this one. These trees actually do feel pretty real and definitely look authentic. It’s a little slimmer and the branch tips are mixed for optimum ornament hanging. I can tell you it is rather easy to assemble and comes with a folding metal stand. If this is what will make it feel more like the holidays for you then hop on this sale.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Apple Watch SE (40mm)
Apple Watch SE (40mm)
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

iPad Who? For Under $200, You Should Buy an Android Tablet

Tuesday's Best Deals: Apple Watch SE and Series 6, Buy 2 Get 1 Free Games, LED Ring Light, Glow Recipe Gift Set, Thanksgiving Decor Sale, and More

KN95 Face Masks Aren't Sexy, but Safety Is and This 40-Pack Is Just $24

This Magical Sale at Alex and Ani Saves You 30% on Harry Potter Jewelry