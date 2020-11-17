Make It Feel a Little More Festive in Your Socially Distant Home With This Lighted Mixed Pine Tree, Now 71% Off

6.5 Ft. Mixed Pine Tree With Clear Lights Graphic : Sheilah Villari

6.5 Ft. Mixed Pine Tree With Clear Lights | $100 | Macy’s



I have a friend that as soon as November 1 hits her tree is up. And this year she told me it’s the one thing she’s been looking forward to and has kind of helped her cope with not being able to see her family. That’s deep. There’s no shame in finding comfort in things like this and if a big ole pine tree is going to bring you joy you might as well buy one that’s deeply discounted. This 6.5 ft. mixed pine tree with clear lights is 71% off and needs a good home.

Advertisement

With the lights already on it, half the work is done. I used to have to put a version of this tree up for my mom when would visit. Once you figure out where all the connections are for lighting it’s quite a sight to behold. There are 400 pre-strung lights on this one. These trees actually do feel pretty real and definitely look authentic. It’s a little slimmer and the branch tips are mixed for optimum ornament hanging. I can tell you it is rather easy to assemble and comes with a folding metal stand. If this is what will make it feel more like the holidays for you then hop on this sale.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.