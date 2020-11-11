Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Just because the year is winding down, that doesn’t mean the need to create awesome content or capture life’s amazing little moments has evaporated into thin air. In fact, we need those things more than ever these days, even if celebrating the holidays together might look a little different this year. With that in mind, Best Buy has your back this holiday season. Now through December 21, you can save up to $500 on select Sony cameras and accessories online or in-store. Capture every moment—even life’s messiest, most emotional times—with a quality camera by your side.

Not sure which model to go with? Lucky for you, we’ve got suggestions. Snag a camera for you and your family so you don’t miss out when the holidays roll around. You never know when something magical might happen.

The Sony ZV-1 compact 4K digital camera makes the perfect companion for any outing, whether you’re shooting a quick vlog about your home holiday plans or snapping some quick photos to share online with your loved ones. Thanks to its 20.1-megapixel resolution and 4K HDR recording capabilities, any moment you record will look clear and crisp upon playback.

Immortalize every moment, even when you can’t be near your subject, with 2.7x optical and 44x digital zoom to snap the perfect shot. For a limited time, you can snap up this camera right now for $700—$100 off the list price.

For anyone serious about the quality of their photos and videos, the mirrorless Sony Alpha a7R III has it all. This is the camera you buy for yourself or the professional photographer in your life who needs more than your basic point-and-shoot for both work and play. We’re talking archival-quality here. Compounded with a 42.4-megapixel resolution, the full-frame CMOS sensor gives this DSLR what it takes to get the job done right the first time.

Shoot photos at high speeds in one continuous shot and videos at 4K HDR in almost any lighting condition. Bells and whistles include wireless streaming for still images and videos and an electronic viewfinder that works just as hard as its touch-screen display to make sure you always know how to frame your shots. Right now, it’s going for $2,300, or 18% off the sticker price.

Planning on picking up a new camera? Don’t forget the accessories! The Sony vlogger accessory kit comes packing a wireless grip for remote-controlled capture. It also acts as a tripod to keep your shots steady and clear. A 64GB memory card found in the box provides ample space for storing your favorite snapshots, though aspiring filmmakers may want to opt for a larger capacity, secondary card. And because setting up the perfect composition with no way to click the shutter can be frustrating, it comes with a wireless remote compatible with most Sony cameras. Get the whole gamut for $150

Need a new camera and accessories to make sure every shoot goes perfectly? You can bundle together the Sony ZV-1 20.1-megapixel digital camera and vlogger accessory kit for $800, shaving $150 off the usual rate. Be ready to capture any memory at a moment’s notice with a setup that’s as easy to gift to other aspiring photographers as it is for yourself.