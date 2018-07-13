Cuisinart DBM-8 Burr Grinder | $38 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s easy to see why Cuisinart’s DBM-8 electric burr coffee grinder is Amazon’s top seller in the category. It’s affordable, it’s dead simple to use, it includes 18 coarseness settings, and it looks great. Today’s $38 price tag is the best price in months, so perk up, and lock in your order before it sells out.