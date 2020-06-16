It's all consuming.
Make Father's Day Better Than His Jokes With This Cute Pin

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsEtsy Deals
Dad Jokes Ribbon Pin | $9 | Etsy

Mountains are like dads, they’re hill areas. I apologize for this dad joke, it’s not a winner but your father probably is. Time to honor him and all his attempts at making you giggle over the years with the Best Dad Jokes pin.

If you’ve got a pop with a pep for pranks pin him with prestige. If your father deserves a blue ribbon in buffoonery dub him a winner. This little but well-meaning pin from VivianMetheny gives dear old dad all the praise for puns. But hey, it’s his day so laugh along and treat a one of a kind jokester with a one of a kind gift.

Ships for $4 from Texas.

Sheilah Villari

