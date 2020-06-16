Make Father's Day Better Than His Jokes With This Cute Pin

Dad Jokes Ribbon Pin Photo : Etsy

Dad Jokes Ribbon Pin | $9 | Etsy



Mountains are like dads, they’re hill areas. I apologize for this dad joke, it’s not a winner but your father probably is. Time to honor him and all his attempts at making you giggle over the years with the Best Dad Jokes pin.

If you’ve got a pop with a pep for pranks pin him with prestige . If your father deserves a blue ribbon in buffoonery dub him a winner . This little but well-meaning pin from VivianMethe ny gives dear old dad all the praise for puns. But hey, it’s his day so laugh along and treat a one of a kind jokester with a one of a kind gift .

Ships for $4 from Texas.