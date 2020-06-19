It's all consuming.
Make Everything Shine for Less With $73 off DEWALT’s 20V MAX XR Cordless Rotary Polisher

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cordless Rotary Polisher + Pad | $199 | Amazon Gold Box
Image: Andrew Hayward
Whether it’s a car or a countertop, surfaces wear out over time. And if you’re someone who wants form to stay roughly on par with function, then you’ll probably want to do something about it. That’s where DEWALT’s 20V MAX XR Cordless Rotary Polisher comes in.

Amazon’s Gold Box is offering this powerful polisher with a 7.5” polishing pad for a bundle price of just $199 for today only—a savings of $73 over buying them separately. With a variable speed trigger, you can adjust the power based on the kind of surface you’re glistening, be it car metal, headlights, glass, or fiberglass.

Customer reviews are incredibly positive, with a 4.8-star rating with nearly 1,400 reviews in. One customer commented, “I feel like an artist with this polisher.” Unleash your own artist within by snagging this deal before it expires!

