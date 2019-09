Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Golden Girls: Magnet Set | $6 | Amazon

Grab the cheesecake and get ready to settle in at the kitchen table. This Golden Girls: Magnet Set includes dozens of illustrated magnets our favorite four Golden Girls, plus a 32-page book featuring character profiles on Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy, and Rose. Get it now for just $6 on Amazon.