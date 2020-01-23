It's all consuming.
Make Each Step Count When You Get a Fitbit Inspire HR For a Low of $70

Fitbit Inspire HR | $70 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon

We’re over three weeks into January, but now is the time to really stick to your New Year’s resolution. Keep yourself on track with a new heart rate monitor that can also track your steps, hourly activity, calorie burn, and more. Right now, the Fitbit Inspire HR is marked down to $70 on Amazon.

This Fitbit is set up to record workouts like walking, running, swimming, bike riding, weight lifting, and more. Along with tracking your activity and workouts, the Fitbit Inspire HR will automatically track your sleep. Due to the heart rate feature, your Fitbit will track when you’re in light, deep, and REM sleep.

