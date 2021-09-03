Sirena Supreme Juicer | $76 | StackSocial | Use coupon code KJD10SAVE to take an extra 10% off



Advertisement

How delicious is fresh-squeezed juice? Once you’ve had it, you’ll never want to go back from that stuff from the store. Make your own tasty juice with the Sirena Supreme Juicer, for just $76 at StackSocial, which is ready to help you enjoy your mornings — or whenever you want to drink juice — that much more. Be sure to use promo code KJD10SAVE to save 10 percent off. This bad boy has a 1000W motor so it can handle just about any fruits and veggies you need. Plus, with a 2.5" wide mouth feeding tube your can just shove them in there without cutting all your ingredients up in super fine pieces. And if you need help figuring out what you want to make, there’s even a 25-recipe cookbook included. You need some juice in your life? Here’s the best way to get it.