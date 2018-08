Cafflano Kompact Coffee Maker | $36 | MassDrop

The Cafflano Klassic is one of our favorite portable coffee makers, and while the Kompact version doesn’t include a built-in burr grinder, it is even more suitcase-friendly than the original, and a lot cheaper to boot. It normally sells for $60, but MassDrop will sell you one for $36, if you hurry.