Make Decorating a Snap With 30% off Pre-Lit Christmas Greenery Sets

4-Foot Pre-Lit Porch Tree (Set of 2) | $50 | Bed Bath & Beyond

6 Piece Pre-Lit Whimsy Greenery Set | $70 | Bed Bath & Beyond

Can you believe it’s already December? I still have barely processed March, let alone November. But regardless of how we feel about it, the holiday season is here.

You can mark “decorate house” off your holiday to-do list in a minute with a deal right now on Christmas greenery at Bed Bath & Beyond. You can snag these two 4-foot pre-lit porch trees for just $50 right now, a 28% discount. If you’re a Beyond Plus member, you can get them for just $40! More info on that program is right here.

If you want even more to work with, this six- piece set of pre-lit greenery is 30% off . That brings it to $ 70, which gets you two porch trees, a wreath, a hanger, and two garlands. Beyond Plus members get this set for just $56!