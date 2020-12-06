It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Make Decorating a Snap With 30% off Pre-Lit Christmas Greenery Sets

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBed Bath & Beyond Dealsholiday 2020
Can you believe it’s already December? I still have barely processed March, let alone November. But regardless of how we feel about it, the holiday season is here.

You can mark “decorate house” off your holiday to-do list in a minute with a deal right now on Christmas greenery at Bed Bath & Beyond. You can snag these two 4-foot pre-lit porch trees for just $50 right now, a 28% discount. If you’re a Beyond Plus member, you can get them for just $40! More info on that program is right here.

If you want even more to work with, this six-piece set of pre-lit greenery is 30% off. That brings it to $70, which gets you two porch trees, a wreath, a hanger, and two garlands. Beyond Plus members get this set for just $56!

