If you’re unfamiliar, Cricuts make all those custom stickers, delicate doilies, and Instagram-ready greeting cards you see around your crafty friend’s house. You too can start being a craft wizard with Amazon’s sale on this popular Cricut Explore Air 2 machine.

Let’s talk about the cool stuff it can do: It can print any design you create in Photoshop/Illustrator/etc. or you can select a design for its extensive library. You can design and print on the go, using Cricut’s app on your phone or tablet. It’s strong enough to cut through a bunch of different materials like faux leather, vinyl, and speciality paper. Lastly, the Explore Air 2 prints faster and has more color options than the first model.

It typically sells for $250, but is down to $195 today for Prime members, so go open that Etsy shop.