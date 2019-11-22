Make Custom Designed T-Shirts With This Discounted Cricut Easy Press 2

Cricut Easy Press 2 | $69 | Amazon

Design and make your shirts with ease thanks to this heavily discounted Cricut Easy Press 2. Whether you’re looking to add some intricate design to your cosplay, or just want to DIY your entire wardrobe, this 6" x 7" heat press is a tremendous value and perfect for smaller designs. Right now it’s also down to its lowest price ever. Usually selling for around $100, this $69 model would make an awesome gift for the crafty person in your life.

