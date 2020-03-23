Make Cooking Easier With a $27 Crock Pot

Crock Pot Slow Cooker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Crock Pot Slow Cooker | $27 | Walmart



Not everyone is going to become a better cook during social distancing, and that’s FINE! But what you shouldn’t do is burn all of your groceries time after time. Here’s where a the Crock Pot comes in—it’s only $27, and can hold about four quarts of food, which is great for about two to four people! There’s also an easy digital panel where you can time out your meals, and stop thinking about it until the meal is finished, easy-peasy. I promise you nothing can go wrong, it’s kitchen-idiot proof, so hop on this deal before it’s gone.