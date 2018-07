Image: Amazon

With precise temperature controls and an elongated spout, this Bonavita gooseneck kettle is a favorite for pour-over coffee enthusiasts. It’s marked almost $20 right now, and is at the best Amazon price we’ve ever seen.

Even if you’re not into pour overs, it’s a great kettle. It will quickly heat water, keeping that temperature for up to an hour with a real-time temperature display. So, it’s at least worth taking a look at at this price.