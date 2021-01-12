Make Better Love in 2021 With Ella Paradis' $50 Couples Kit

Make Better Love Kit 2021 Image : Ella Paradis

Make Better Love Kit | $5 0 | Ella Paradis | Use Code 2021



It’s not even two weeks into the new year and it’s been a wild ride so far. Things are stressful even more so in a lot of ways. Ella Paradis wants to help ease some of these tense feelings with the Make Better Love Kit. It’s 70% off with the code 2021.

There are four items in this pack and it’s got a bit of a variety to it . Better Love makes great toys for dudes and babes, this bundle is definitely a representation of that. The Poseidon is a powerful c-ring that vibes for seventy minutes at a time giving guys ( and gals) some soothing silicone pleasure. Their Pixie wand is included for a little lady magic. It has ten settings, which is great for travel and is very user friendly. You’ll also get a sweet satin bag to keep both of these safe and sound. And to add a little more sexy to 2021 they’re tossed in a pair of t high h igh f ishnets. While both vibes are fun with a partner there are ab solutely benefits to taking them out for solo runs too .

This kit will ship for free.