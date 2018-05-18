Graphic: Erica Offutt

Bonavita makes our readers’ favorite coffee maker, so it’s only logical that they would make a great electric kettle too. This kettle’s gooseneck-shaped spout provides more control, which is especially helpful when making pour over coffees. If you’re not into pour overs, it will of course quickly heat water for tea too. After the coupon, you can buy this for its lowest Amazon price ever.

