Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Want to know a secret? If you want popcorn that tastes like it came from a movie theater, you want to cook it in coconut oil. Not butter (you add that later), not vegetable oil...coconut oil.



This jar is designed specifically for popcorn (mostly by virtue of being colored yellow), and it’s on sale for just $9 today, or about $1.50 less than usual. If you use Subscribe & Save, you can get it for even cheaper.

Don’t forget the popcorn!