It's all consuming.
Make Any Room Your Guest Room With an Intex Air Mattress, up to 30% off

Quentyn Kennemer
Kinja Deals
Whether you’re hosting cheap out-of-towners or doing a little abode-hopping yourself, airbeds are really convenient, and today only, they’re also really cheap. Save up to 30% on an Intex air mattress, from kids’ sizes and single high twins all the way up to an 18" high queen for $38, similar to one I slept on for a couple of weeks. It has a built-in electric pump, keeps you well-elevated from the cold floor, and it’s surprisingly comfortable thanks to the sturdy fibers inside. Shop the full selection right here.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

