Make Any Room Your Guest Room With an Intex Air Mattress, up to 30% off

Save up to 30% on Intex Airbeds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Save up to 30% on Intex Airbeds | Amazon Gold Box.

Whether you’re hosting cheap out-of-towners or doing a little abode-hopping yourself, airbeds are really convenient, and today only, they’re also really cheap. Save up to 30% on an Intex air mattress, from kids’ sizes and single high twins all the way up to an 18" high queen for $38, similar to one I slept on for a couple of weeks. It has a built-in electric pump, keeps you well-elevated from the cold floor, and it’s surprisingly comfortable thanks to the sturdy fibers inside. Shop the full selection right here.

Advertisement