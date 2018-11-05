Photo: Amazon

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and one of Amazon’s most popular options is 25% off today with promo code KINJAPAD.



Unlike most mattress pads, these ExceptionalSheets bamboo mattress pads are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic—and extremely soft—bamboo cover.

They sent me one to try out, and while I had no prior complaints about my Casper, the pad added a welcome boost to softness, without getting warm at night. This is not like the memory foam topper that you used in your dorm room to improve that awful mattress. Your bed will still feel like your bed, just a cozier, nicer version of it. I’m actually laying in bed as I write this, and it feels like I’m on a really nice hotel mattress.

Prices range from just $67-$88 today after the promo code, which takes 25% off all sizes.