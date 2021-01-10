Make Any Kind of Juice You Want With 50% off a Crux Artisan Juicer

It's all consuming.
Elizabeth Lanier
CRUX Artisan Series 5 Speed Digital Juice Extractor | $65 | Bed Bath & Beyond
Need more nutrients in your life? Get all of them in juice form with this CRUX Artisan Series 5 speed digital juice extractor, down to $65 over at Bed Bath & Beyond right now.

This device can handle all the fruits and veggies you can throw at it— just, don’t actually throw them, ok? Seriously, this is a better price than you can find on Amazon, where the Crux is going for $90. Grab it while it’s available for less!

