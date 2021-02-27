Make and Dispense Ice More Hygienically With 33% off an Icebreaker Pop

ICEBREAKER POP Ice Maker (in Water Blue ) | $20 | Amazon

When it comes to ice, I have a couple of pet peeves. I’m not a fan of when the ice takes on the taste of whatever is in your freezer (or just that general not-so-fresh taste). I’m also really not into people sticking their hands into the ice cube container or pulling them out by hand from the tray— we’re in a pandemic ya’ll, this method has gotta go.

Thankfully, the ICEBREAKER POP allows you to make and dispense ice cubes without touching any of the cubes before they hit your drink. Even more thankfully, you can grab one in “Water Blue” or “Pale Lemon” for 33% off today.

Just fill up one of these currently $20 ICEBREAKER POP ice makers with water, close it, pop it in your freezer, then smoosh the middle of the maker after freezing to loosen the ice cubes and pop them directly from the maker into your glass if you’d like.

I’m going to grab one myself as soon as I can decide on a color. Jump on this deal and treat yourself to fresher ice.