Photo: NERF

One of the most fun memories my family has made in recent years was a giant NERF battle on the lawn. I’m talking children, my adult siblings and their spouses, my parents — all of us pummeling each other with foam darts and then pausing to collect them so we could go again.

I kind of think I want to make it a holiday tradition, and you can, too, if you stock up on gear during Amazon’s NERF sale. Dart refills start at $4, and there are blasters from $6 (but you’ll probably want one of the bigger ones if you’re going to stand a chance in the war). It’ll give you a whole new perspective on what an “old-fashioned family Christmas” can be.

